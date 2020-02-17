Sign Up For New Annual Subscription, Get FREE Oregon State Gear!

LOS ANGELES -- Charisma Osborne scored 22 points, including seven in overtime, and No. 8 UCLA rallied to beat 15th-ranked Oregon State 83-74 on Monday night.

Japreece Dean added 22 points and 12 assists and Michaela Onyenwere had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Bruins (22-3, 11-3 Pac-12). They overcame a 14-point deficit in the third quarter.

Mikayla Pivec had 19 points and nine rebounds before fouling out with 3:42 left in overtime for the Beavers (19-7, 7-7), who have dropped three in a row. Destiny Slocum also had 19 points but was held to three points in the five-minute extra session.

The Bruins never trailed in overtime, getting 3-pointers from Osborne and Dean. The Beavers were limited to two field goals and three free throws.

Dean's jumper with 2 seconds remaining hit the glass and bounced away to force overtime.

The game was tied five times in the fourth, the last at 67-all on a basket by Maddie Washington.

Dean had a 3-pointer rim out on the previous possession for UCLA.

The Beavers built a 14-point lead -- their largest of the game -- with a 14-5 spurt to open the third. The Bruins answered with a 22-11 run, highlighted by two 3-pointers from Osborne and another from Dean, to trail 56-53 going into the fourth.

Slocum appeared to take an awkward turn and went down early in the second quarter with the Beavers trailing by four. She was helped off the court while not putting weight on her right foot.

Slocum returned with four minutes to play in the period and promptly hit a 3-pointer. She made another one to help the Beavers outscore the Bruins 17-10 in the quarter and lead 31-26 at halftime.

The Bruins were coming off an 80-66 loss to No. 3 Oregon on Friday and have not dropped consecutive games this season. Onyenwere's streak of three straight games with 20 or more points ended.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers remain one short of notching their 15th 20-win season in program history and seventh straight with at least that many victories.

UP NEXT

Oregon State: At No. 4 Stanford on Friday in the midst of a four-game road trip, its longest such trip in 10 years.

Associated Press