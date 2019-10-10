With the Oregon State women's basketball team announcing the exciting news that it's going to be one of four teams nationally to face Team USA in the preseason, BeaversEdge.com caught up with Scott Rueck , Destiny Slocum , and Aleah Goodman to gather their thoughts on the early stages of the 2019-20 season and how playing against Team USA is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

Mark your calendars folks...

Gill Coliseum is going to be the place to be on November 4th.

With the Oregon State women's basketball team announcing the news that Team USA will be coming to Corvallis for an exhibition matchup, all eyes immediately turned to that date as the best collection of women's basketball talent in the United States will be coming to face off against the No. 6 Beavers.

Current Beavers Mikayla Pivec, Destiny Slocum, and Aleah Goodman are no strangers to top-flight competition as all three have all represented the United States at different stages of their careers, while head coach Scott Rueck was an assistant coach for the USA at the 2015 Pan-American Games.

"It's an honor," Rueck said. "When Carol Callan (Team USA Women's National Team Director) first mentioned it to me this summer, that was my first thought was, how cool. It's a validation of what so many people have built here over the years. With the fanbase we have and the reputation we have, it's absolutely a validation of what we've been working for."

With only four teams nationally (Oregon State, Oregon, Stanford, Texas A&M) earning the invite and attention of the best collection of women's basketball players in the United States, it speaks volumes to the program Rueck has built.

"It's going to be one of those moments where people ask where were you, were you there, or do you remember when Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, and the whole gang came to Gill Coliseum," Rueck said. "Several years ago, we weren't in those conversations. That's completely changed from a lot of hard work from so many in our program, so here's another pinch yourself moment where you realize your program is worthy."

Added Slocum: "It's humbling to the organization that Scott has built and what our women's basketball program really speaks for when USA basketball chooses us," Slocum said. "For them to think of us as competition to get ready for the Olympics is humbling, and we need to take that in and understand it's a rare opportunity."

The list of WNBA starts coming to Corvallis is in no short supply as Sue Bird (Seattle Storm), Elena Delle Donne (Washington Mystics), Skylar Diggins-Smith (Dallas Wings), Sylvia Fowles (Minnesota Lynx), Chelsea Gray (Los Angeles Sparks), Nneka Ogwumike (Los Angeles Sparks), Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) and A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces highlight an impressive collection of talent.

"It's definitely a little crazy... I don't think it's going to hit us until we take the court," Goodman said. "I know I'm excited, and the team is excited, but it's a little nervewracking and kind of surreal. I'll be doing a little stargazing at the beginning, but once we get on the floor it'll be competitive."

For Rueck, one of the more exciting aspects of this matchup is the fact that this is the best collection of women's basketball talent in the world and that he'll be able to see how this years' OSU team stacks up.

"Anytime you play elite, you have weaknesses exposed and you learn a lot about yourself," Rueck said. "This is a team full of Hall of Famers and I'm excited to see what we'll be able to do against them. Every one of these players is in a record book somewhere, so it's going to be up to our team to measure up against the highest level. I'm confident we'll have the right mindset going in and have fun with it."

Additionally, the roster for the matchup with OSU will also feature Seimone Augustus (Minnesota Lynx), Layshia Clarendon (Connecticut Sun) and Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx).

"These are legends of our game," Slocum said, grinning widely. "These are players I've been watching since I remember basketball, so it's going to be an awesome experience to be able to play and learn from them."

Of all the exciting games that are coming to Corvallis with Team USA, one sticks out as being the most special for Slocum.

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi.

"I remember I talked to her on the phone one time, and I was in awe," Slocum said. "I can't imagine being across from her and her guarding me and thinking, am I going to cross-up Diana Taurasi? Probably not, because she just stole it from me. It's going to be an amazing opportunity for us."