Celebrate the holidays with a new subscription to BeaversEdge.com. Get big savings on your subscription, and grab some free college gear for you or a friend!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State women’s basketball team is ranked No. 5 in this week’s Associated Press poll, the highest AP ranking in program history.

The Beavers' previous best AP ranking was No. 6, which it has earned on multiple occasions, most recently in the 2016-17 season.

Oregon State is off to one of the best starts in program history, opening the year with a record of 7-0. The team most recently earned a pair of wins at the Miami Thanksgiving Classic, including a victory over then-No. 19 Miami.

Four Beavers are averaging double-figures through the first four games of the season, led by Mikayla Pivec who is at 16.6 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. Destiny Slocum is averaging 14.9 points per contest, while Aleah Goodman is scoring 12.9 points per game. Taylor Jones has made a mark in her freshman campaign, scoring 13.7 points per contest, while shooting 62.9 percent from the floor.

Overall, Oregon State has won its first seven contests by an average of 22.6 points. The Beavers have three wins over teams ranked in this week’s AP Poll.

OSU has also been tabbed as the No. 1 overall seed in ESPN’s Charlie Crème’s latest bracketology, and is No. 2 in NCAA's Power Rankings.

The Beavers will return home Friday for a matchup with Hawaii. That game will tip at 7 p.m.

Oregon State Athletics