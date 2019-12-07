Not yet a subscriber? JOIN BEAVERSEDGE.com FREE for 30 DAYS!!

CORVALLIS – Freshmen Kennedy Brown and Taylor Jones lifted the No. 5 Oregon State women’s basketball team to a 64-32 win over Hawaii Friday evening at Gill Coliseum.

“It’s always good to be back in Gill,” said Oregon State associate head coach Jonas Chatterton. “I thought we started the game really well defensively and attacked offensively. Overall, I think we played our best defensive game of the year. Give Hawaii credit, I think they had a good plan for us today. This was a good win for our team, and a good step forward.”

With the win, the Beavers remain perfect at 8-0 on the season, matching their best start since the 2015-16 team won the first eight-game of the year. Oregon State is one of 16 remaining unbeaten teams in the nation.

Brown scored 16 points for the second-straight game, going 6-for-9 from the floor and 4-for-6 from 3-point range. The forward also tallied six rebounds and a block. Jones finished with 12 points on 5-for-6 shooting and added seven rebounds and two blocks.

Mikayla Pivec recorded 11 points and seven rebounds. Destiny Slocum tallied 10 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists.

The Beavers dominated defensively, holding Hawaii (4-5) to single-digit scoring in each of the first three quarters, and 23.2 percent shooting in the game. OSU shot 49.1 percent and held a 43-31 advantage in rebounds.

Oregon State jumped in front right from the start, scoring the first seven points of the contest, on its way to a 12-3 lead at the game’s first media break. The Beavers ended the opening quarter up 16-9.

OSU scored eight unanswered points to extend the advantage to 16 points in the second, as the Beavers went to the break up 31-15.

The third quarter featured more of the same, as Oregon State used a 12-0 run to take a commanding lead, as it headed to the closing frame ahead 48-20. OSU cruised from there, taking the win by 32.

The Beavers will remain at home next week when Utah State visits Gill Coliseum Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Oregon State Athletics