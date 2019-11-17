Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BeaversEdge.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)

CORVALLIS – The No. 6/7 Oregon State women’s basketball team claimed the Preseason WNIT title Sunday afternoon, as the Beavers took down Missouri State 80-69 at Gill Coliseum in the tournament final.

“This was a great win and a great atmosphere,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “The WNIT did a great job of putting this tournament on, and it was a privilege to be part of it. I was nothing but impressed by Missouri State. They made us work and grow up on the fly. We moved the needle a bunch today. We had to elevate in the second half, and we dug down and found a way to beat a very good team.”

Mikayla Pivec recorded 18 points, six rebounds, and seven assists while shooting six-for-nine from the floor on her way to Tournament MVP honors. Destiny Slocum put up 17 points and four assists, to earn a spot on the All-Tournament Team.

Freshman Taylor Jones scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds, as she continues her stellar freshman campaign. Kat Tudor hit four of her five 3-point attempts to finish with 14 points. Aleah Goodman rounded out five Beavers in double-figures with 11 points and four rebounds. The junior set the Preseason WNIT record with 15 triples in the tournament.

As a team, Oregon State shot 47.3 percent from the floor, while holding Missouri State to 40 percent shooting.

The teams went back and forth in the early going, as Missouri State took a 12-11 lead into the first media timeout. The two sides ended the opening frame level at 19.

The second period featured more of the same, as neither team led by more than five in the first half. Missouri State headed to the break up 39-35.

The Lady Bears were able to extend their advantage to seven in the third quarter media break. Oregon State responded by ending the frame on a 13-0 run to take a 55-49 advantage into the fourth.

The Beavers extended the run to 22-2 in the opening portions of the closing period to bring the edge to double-figures. Missouri State got back within six, but could not get any closer, as OSU took the win by 11.

OSU will be back at Gill Coliseum Thursday at 11 a.m. for its annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game, as Southern Utah visits Corvallis.

Oregon State Athletics