PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The No. 8 Oregon State women’s basketball team exploded to an 81-44 blowout win over California Friday evening at Gill Coliseum.

“Cal came out hitting shots, and they were very aggressive,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “They shot 40 percent in the first quarter, and 11 percent in the second quarter. Our defense just took it to a different level at that point – we contested shots and created some adversity for them. That allowed us to separate from them. We had great performances throughout our roster – a great team win. This team executed well and responded well coming off our first loss of the year. I’m excited about moving forward from here.”

Oregon State improves to 16-1 on the season (4-1 in Pac-12 play), the second time the program has reached that mark to start a year. California moves to 8-8 on the year (0-5 Pac-12).

Patricia Morris had the best game of her Oregon State career, going for 13 points on a perfect 6-for-6 shooting from the floor. Destiny Slocum tallied her third Oregon State double-double with 15 points and 11 assists.

Freshman Taylor Jones notched her sixth-straight double-figure scoring game, finishing with 12 points and eight rebounds. Mikayla Pivec rounded out four Beavers in double-figures with 10 points and five boards.

Kennedy Brown scored nine points, while Kat Tudor scored eight. Jasmine Simmons tallied eight rebounds.

The Beavers shot 54.2 percent from the floor, compared to 25.8 percent for Cal. Oregon State also held a 51-25 advantage in rebounds.

Oregon State used an 8-0 run in the middle part of the first quarter to go in front 13-8. The teams ended the first quarter level at 17.

The Beavers scored 16 unanswered points in the second frame to create some separation, going in front by 17 on their way to a 37-22 lead at the intermission.

Oregon State wasted little time in the second half, extending the advantage past 20 early in the third period.

OSU headed to the fourth up 60-37 on its way to the 37-point win.

The Beavers will compete in a top-10 matchup on Sunday when No. 3 Stanford visits Gill Coliseum.

Oregon State Athletics