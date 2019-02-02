BeaversEdge.com

Not a subscriber? Click here to sign up now!

RELATED: Oregon State Football Recruiting Nuggets | Oregon State Football weekend visitor preview

CORVALLIS – The No. 9 Oregon State women’s basketball team blew by Colorado Friday evening, as the Beavers earned an 89-65 win over the Buffaloes at Gill Coliseum.

“It was a theme of the night that this team and this program continues to rise,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “I was impressed with Colorado and how hard they played, how physical they were defensively. I thought our team did a great job on the boards. This team keeps having great performances, and you can see the growth right before your eyes. I’m proud of the effort tonight, this was another good team win.”

With the win, the Beavers move to 18-3 on the season and 8-1 in Pac-12 play, as the team reached the mid-way point of the conference season.

Sophomore Aleah Goodman took advantage of her first career start, going 9-for-12 from the floor and 6-for-6 from 3-point range to finish with a career-high 25 points. The guard also tallied five rebounds and three assists.

Redshirt-sophomore Destiny Slocum exploded for 26 points on 10-for-16 shooting, to go with five rebounds and four assists. Junior Mikayla Pivec filled the stat sheet with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Senior Joanna Grymek came up with a big game, finishing with 12 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. Sophomore Taya Corosdale tallied six points and three blocks, while senior Katie McWilliams pulled down seven boards.

As a team, Oregon State shot 61.8 percent from the floor and a blistering 71.4 percent from beyond the arc. The Beavers held Colorado to 38.2 percent shooting in the contest.

The Beavers got off to a hot start, scoring the first eight points of the game, on their way to a 16-7 lead at the first media break. Oregon State ended the first quarter up 24-18.

Colorado cut the edge three in the second, but OSU used a 10-0 run to bring the advantage to 14. The Beavers headed to the break up 51-33.

Goodman finished the first half with 17 points on 6-for-7 shooting, while Slocum headed to the locker room with 11 points.

The Buffaloes surged to start the second half, scoring seven unanswered points to get within single-digits. The Beavers answered to bring the differential back to 13 at the third-quarter media timeout, before exploding to score the final 10 points of the period to stretch the lead to 22.

OSU maintained the advantage from there to take the win by 24.

Oregon State remains at home for a matchup of top-15 foes on Friday, as No. 14 Utah visits Gill Coliseum. The game has been picked up by Pac-12 Networks, and will air on Pac-12 National, Oregon and Mountain.

OSU Athletics