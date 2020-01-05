Not yet a BeaversEdge.com member? Join FREE for 30 days!!

CORVALLIS – The No. 3 Oregon State women’s basketball team continued its perfect start to the season on Sunday, earning a 72-60 win over Colorado at Gill Coliseum.

“What a great Pac-12 game today,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “All you have to do is watch Colorado play for a minute, and you will see how hard they play and how physical they are. This was another great challenge for us, and another great crowd in Gill. We learned on the fly today, and we kept adapting to the game. It was neat to see us make the plays to separate in the fourth quarter, and this was a great win today.”

Oregon State’s 14-0 start to the season is the best beginning to a year in program history and matches the team’s longest-ever winning streak. The Beavers handed Colorado just its second loss of the year, as the Buffaloes move to 12-2.

Mikayla Pivec narrowly missed a triple-double, going for 16 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. Taylor Jones notched the fifth double-double of her career, finishing with 16 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks.

Destiny Slocum went for 18 points on 5-for-11 shooting to lead all scorers. Kennedy Brown put up 12 points and eight rebounds, while Aleah Goodman tallied seven assists.

Oregon State limited Colorado to 31.9 percent shooting and held a 51-44 advantage in rebounds.

The teams went back-and-forth early on, with Colorado taking an 11-10 advantage into the first media timeout. The Buffaloes led 21-17 after a quarter of play.

The Beavers responded to start the second, scoring the first seven points of the period to take the lead. Oregon State followed that up with a 6-0 run to go in front 32-25 mid-way through the second quarter. The Beavers extended the advantage to double-figures at the break, heading to the locker room up 40-30.

Colorado got within four early in the third, but Oregon State took a seven-point lead into the media break. The Beavers headed to the closing frame up 50-46.

Oregon State brought the lead back to double-figures four minutes into the fourth and continued to separate from there, leading by as many as 15 on its way to the 12-point win.

The Beavers will hit the road next week, heading to Tucson for a Friday matchup with Arizona, before taking on Arizona State on Sunday.

Oregon State Athletics

