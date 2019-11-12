Get all of the news features, and latest scoop on Oregon State athletics for 30 DAYS FREE.

CORVALLIS – Mikayla Pivec notched her second double-double in as many games this season as the No. 6/7 Oregon State women’s basketball team took down Pacific 69-57 Monday evening in the second round of the Preseason WNIT.

“This was a great win,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “I’m glad that we found a way tonight, in front of another great crowd on a Monday night. I was proud of our grit and determination. Pacific is a very good, veteran team. This was a great learning experience, which is what this part of the season is all about. As the game went on, we found opportunities to continue to execute. This was a good, tough basketball game. We worked hard tonight, and I’m pleased we found a way to win.”

With the win, Oregon State advances to take on No. 18/20 DePaul in the semifinals of the Preseason WNIT.

Pivec, who was named Pac-12 Player of the Week Monday afternoon, finished with 18 points, 17 rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and two steals. The senior shot 7-for-14 from the floor and 4-for-5 from the free-throw stripe.

Aleah Goodman hit four 3-pointers on her way to 17 points and six rebounds. Destiny Slocum also tallied 17 points and recorded six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Freshman Kennedy Brown scored nine points and pulled down five boards.

As a team, the Beavers shot 48 percent from the floor and held Pacific to 34.4 percent shooting. Oregon State also held a 42-33 advantage in rebounds.

The Oregon State offense got off to a hot start, as Goodman scored 10 points in the first six minutes to spark the Beavers to an 18-10 lead. OSU ended the first quarter up 21-13.

The Beavers continued to hit shots in the second quarter, extending the advantage to 29-18 at the media break. Oregon State headed to the intermission up 34-24.

OSU shot 53.8 percent in the first half, compared to 34.4 percent for Pacific.

Oregon State continued to keep the Tigers at bay in the third quarter, heading to the closing frame up 52-43. The Beavers held the advantage from there to take the win by 12.

DePaul will join the Beavers at Gill Coliseum Thursday at 7 p.m.

