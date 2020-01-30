PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

BOULDER, Colo. – The No. 10 Oregon State women’s basketball team used 13 3-pointers to take down Colorado 79-52 Thursday evening in Boulder, Colo.

“The work that this team has put in paid off tonight,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “We moved the ball so efficiently and found open shooters. We haven’t shot the ball great over the last month or so, but that really changed tonight. This team has a huge upside, and I think we are starting to realize some of that potential.”

Aleah Goodman exploded for a career-high 26 points on 9-for-14 shooting from the floor. The guard also set a career-high knocking down seven of her nine 3-point attempts, the third-highest 3-point total in program history and the most by a Beaver since Kat Tudor knocked down seven in February of 2018.

Destiny Slocum finished with 11 points and seven assists, while Mikayla Pivec went for eight points, nine rebounds, and five assists. Kennedy Brown tallied seven points and 13 rebounds, the third time in the last four games the forward has pulled down 12 or more boards.

As a team, the Beavers shot 52.8 percent from the floor and 68.4 percent from the long-range. OSU limited Colorado to 26.6 percent shooting. The Beavers dominated the rebounding battle 50-27.

Colorado scored the first basket of the game, but Oregon State responded with eight unanswered points to take an early lead. The Beavers were in front of 14-4 in the first quarter media break. OSU led by as many as 13 in the opening period, before heading to the second up 19-12.

The Buffaloes were able to get within two in the in quarter No. 2, but the Beavers were able to extend the advantage to nine at the break.

A 12-0 run early in the third period put Oregon State in front by 21. The Beavers headed to the closing frame ahead 61-39.

Oregon State controlled the game from there, taking the win by 27.

The Beavers will head to the other side of the Rockies on Saturday, as Oregon State faces Utah in Salt Lake City.