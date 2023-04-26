PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore – Oregon State’s former coach on the floor is returning with a role on the sidelines as Aleah Goodman was announced as the Beavers’ assistant coach on Tuesday.

“Aleah is one of the best to have put on an Oregon State uniform and is someone who made those around her better and I am excited to welcome her home and add her to our staff. She is a natural leader, a natural communicator, and an elite competitor. She will be a fantastic recruiter, coach, and ambassador because of her character and abilities and also because of her understanding and example of what it means to be a Beaver,” said head coach Scott Rueck. “I am impressed with the way she challenged herself professionally after graduating from Oregon State and I am so happy to have her return as a member of our coaching staff. She is simply the perfect person at the perfect time as we build towards an exciting future!”

“Oregon State is a place that means so much to me and I am grateful to have the opportunity to return home as a coach. This community and place is special, and l am so excited to have the privilege to help the next generation of players grow on and off the court.” Goodman said. “I know firsthand what it means to be a part of the Beaver family, and I can’t wait to get in the gym and get to work.”

During her time in Corvallis as a player, Goodman was an All-Pac-12 choice as a senior and the league’s first ever Sixth Player of the Year as a sophomore. A four-year letterwinner, she closed her career as a Beav by averaging 16.2 points and 4.9 assists per game while making 49 percent of her threes and leading the team to the NCAA Tournament.

Oregon State was set to reach the NCAA Tournament all four years Goodman played for the Beavs, missing just 2020 due to Covid derailing a first and second round hosting opportunity. OSU played in one Elite Eight, and two Sweet Sixteens during Goodman’s four seasons in Corvallis.

The native of Milwaukie, Ore. was drafted 30th overall by the Connecticut Sun in the 2021 WNBA Draft. Goodman was the sixth Beav drafted across six WNBA Drafts between 2016 and 2021.

An Oregonian, Goodman joined the Beavs out of La Salle High School.

Goodman most recently served as the Director of Recruiting and Player Development at Duke, where she worked closely with both current and potential student-athletes. On the court, Goodman was responsible for scouting opponents and personnel throughout Duke’s last two seasons, helping the Blue Devils to a 26-7 overall mark and a second-place regular season finish within the ACC. Duke earned a no. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

On the recruiting trail, Goodman helped the Blue Devils sign five players listed among espnW’s HoopGurlz Top-100 over the last two seasons including 2022 no. 16 overall player Ashlon Jackson and 2023 no. 3 Jaydyn Donovyn.

Goodman completed her bachelor's degree in human development and family science in 2020 while pursuing a master's in student service administration during the 2020-21 season. She was a two-time Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll member and earned Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention recognition in 2019. Goodman received the Tom Hansen Pac-12 Conference Medal winner for the 2020-21 campaign, which is awarded annually to each Pac-12 institution's outstanding male and female student-athlete.