It's a top three showdown in Goss Stadium this weekend as the third ranked Beavers (36-7-1) welcome in the second ranked Cardinal (38-6, 17-4).

1. Get a strong outing from Luke Heimlich

The Beavers’ ace Luke Heimlich will get the ball on Friday opposite of fellow ace Kris Bubic and the Beavers will need a strong outing from Heimlich if they hope to claim game one of the series as he’s OSU’s best pitcher top-to-bottom. Heimlich has been on a roll as of late, winning his last eight starts while leading the Pac-12 in strikeouts (101) and the NCAA in wins (11). Heimlich has been the dominant force that the Beavers have needed on Friday night’s this season and they need him to continue that this weekend against the Cardinal. Despite all their pitching prowess, the Cardinal largely boast a mid-level offense that ranks near the middle of the Pac-12 in most categories. If Heimlich and the Beavers can lock down the Stanford offense for most of the weekend, they’ll give themselves a chance at a series win if their bats can break through the Cardinal pitching. How Heimlich pitches on the biggest stage of the season could set the tone for the Beavers.

2. Don’t be intimidated by Stanford’s pitching staff

Oregon State will be facing its toughest opposing pitching of the year this weekend as Stanford brings in some of the best arms in the country. Starters, relievers, closers, the Cardinal have it all and boast some very impressive statistics. 2.54 ERA, .215 opposing avg., 136 runs allowed, 309 hits, and 111 earned runs. These are the staff numbers for Stanford, as the Cardinal rank first in each of the respective categories in the Pac-12, most of them by a sizable margin. This Cardinal staff is led by Bubic (7-0, 2.25 ERA, 64 IP, 72 SO, 22 BB), fellow starters Tristan Beck (7-2, 2.66 ERA, 64.1 IP, 54 SO, 21 BB ), Erik Miller (4-2, 3.48 ERA, 42 IP, 50 SO, 19 BB) and rounded out by closer Jack Little (0.83 ERA, 32.2 IP, 43 SO, 5 BB, .152 opp avg). On paper this appears to be a very difficult matchup for the Beaver hitters as the Cardinal have plenty of options on the mound. The Beavers will need to make contact with the Stanford starting pitchers and force them to throw a lot of pitches while keeping a cool and relaxed demeanor. OSU is no stranger to elite pitching staff as this is years’ Cardinal staff is eerily similar to the Beavers’ group last season.

3. Swing for the fences

Oregon State is the best offensive team in the Pac-12 and statistically, it really isn’t that close. The Beavers bat .321 as a team and the next closest is Arizona State at .293. With offensive stalwarts like Nick Madrigal, Adley Rutschman, Trevor Larnach, Steven Kwan, Cadyn Grenier, and Michael Gretler all hitting .300 or better, the Beavers will need to swing their bats early and often against perhaps the best pitching staff in the country. OSU has been on an offensive explosion in their last four games, scoring 17, 9, 7, and 10 runs respectively. Unlike last season, this year the Beavers’ dominating trait is their ability to hit, and if they are going to take a series against the Cardinal, OSU will need to capitalize when they get runners on, to get them in. It figures to be a beautiful weekend for baseball in Corvallis this weekend with temperatures on Saturday and Sunday reaching 65 and 78 degrees and that means the ball will be able to get some carry this weekend, so don’t be surprised if the Beavers find success offensively against the Cardinal’s dominant pitching.

4. Don’t give Stanford walks and extra chances

As far as keys go, this might be the most important as the Beavers cannot afford to give a team like Stanford more opportunities. In order to take a series against a team like Stanford that is so well coached, simply put you can’t make mistakes. OSU has allowed the fourth fewest walks in the Pac-12 at 148, but they’ve seem to come at inopportune times. The Beavers rank near the middle of the Pac-12 in terms of errors as they check in tied for sixth with Stanford with 40 on the year. For the Beavers to put themselves in a position to win the series against the Cardinal, OSU will need all three of their starting pitchers to locate and pound the strike zone while their defense needs to be in the right position to limit mistakes.

