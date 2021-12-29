Oregon State, Utah, others in play for Jordan Ross
LAS VEGAS – Point guard Jordan Ross holds a handful of Pac 12 offers as well as mid-major opportunities from all over the west coast. A couple schools stand out from the pack, however, and the three-star prospect recently talked to Rivals.com about those frontrunners.
ON HIS HIGH-MAJOR OFFERS
"Washington State, Utah, Stanford and Oregon State. The most recent one was Oregon State. That was about … it was October, I think."
ON OREGON STATE
"I took an official visit over there and I love the guys over there. I love the coaching staff, too. Also, I was born in Oregon so that’s cool."
ON WHICH PART OF OREGON HE WAS BORN IN
"Beaverton. I was actually born in Beaverton. I was born in Beaverton. Then, we moved to Utah then I stayed in Utah until I moved to Link Academy (in Branson, Mo.)."
ON WHICH PLACE HE LIKES BEST
"I’d say home – I’d say Utah.
ON UTAH
“I visited and I love the coaching staff there. They got a whole new staff, so meeting all those guys was cool. I like them.”
ON WASHINGTON STATE
"Coach [Michael] Plank was the one recruiting me, but now he is at San Francisco. I still like Washington State, but I’m actually more of a Coach Plank fan. I got offered from San Francisco as well, so I want to look into that."
ON SAN FRANCISCO
"I talk to Coach Plank almost daily. I took an unofficial out there just to see the facilities and everything. There are cool people out there."
ON HIS GAME
"I'd say I’m a pass-first point guard that gets everybody involved. I’m still a scoring threat, too. I do the little things."
RIVALS REACTION: Utah and Oregon State seem to be major players as things stand, but Utah State, Stanford and others are lying in the weeds. The fact that Ross was born in Beaverton, Oregon is a perk for the Beavers, but it’s unclear how much that will actually figure into his decision. The three-star guard does not seem close to making a commitment.