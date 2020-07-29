BeaversEdge - Oregon State TE Commit J.T. Byrne Talks California HS Sports Postponement

J.T. Byrne: "I'm super bummed that we're not going to have football in the fall, but it was kind of expected. Now, I'm just hoping we play, and that the respective sports seasons don't overlap. They have a little overlap anyway, but now there's a lot more. Being a senior, and knowing that my basketball and baseball career is over after high school, I would love to play more games. I'm really hoping that they don't overlap and that they actually happen."