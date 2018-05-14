1. OSU made a statement against Stanford

Despite dropping the finale to Stanford on Sunday, the Oregon State baseball team put the college baseball world on notice with two dominant wins against Stanford on Friday and Saturday. The Beavers won Friday’s contest 6-2; however, if not for one bad pitch from ace Luke Heimlich, OSU could have very easily shut out the No. 2 Cardinal on Friday. OSU did just that the next day as they turned the Saturday contest into a laugher with a 10-0 romp. Winning a series against a team like Stanford proved that the Beavers are the No. 1 team on the west coast and barring a massive collapse, the series win might have all but clinched a national seed for the Beavers.

2. The Beavers are making their case for the No. 2 national seed

Coming into the weekend series against Stanford, Oregon State knew that they needed multiple wins against Stanford for hosting, RPI, and Pac-12 implications -- and OSU delivered. Thanks to the two wins against the Cardinal, the Beavers now boast the No. 6 RPI in the country and are tied for the 2nd fewest losses the country with Stanford. The Beavers figure to jump the Cardinal in the newest polls released this week and snag the No. 2 spot. With just two weekends remaining and eight games left on the schedule, the Beavers are in the stretch run. The Beavers are set to play five games in the upcoming week with non-conference games with San Diego on Monday and Tuesday before heading to L.A. for a series with the Trojans. This week the Beavers play two teams that they cannot afford a slip up to if they want to be a national seed and host. San Diego (23-30, RPI 126) and USC (23-23, RPI 114) are teams that the Beavers cannot afford to lose to, otherwise their RPI could dip and they could potentially lose out on homefield until Omaha. I don’t expect the Beavers to drop any of their five games this week, setting up a showdown with UCLA in the final week.

3. Luke Heimlich has returned to 2017 form

Midway through the 2018, Heimlich admitted than he was trying to do too much on the mound and that had led to some performances that were well below the standards he set in 2017. Since then, Heimlich has been like a runaway freight train crushing anything in its path. The senior southpaw from Puyallup, Wash. has a nation leading 12 wins and a Pac-12 leading 115 strikeouts to go along with a 2.94 ERA. It’s taken longer than expected, but we saw vintage Heimlich against Stanford as he tallied a career high 14 strikeouts against the No. 2 team in the country. It was just the latest of impressive performances by Heimlich who just might repeat as Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year if OSU and he continue to win. The Beavers are short on top-line starting pitchers outside of Heimlich and Bryce Fehmel and due to that lack of depth, OSU is going to rely on those two to deliver gems each and every time they toe the rubber.