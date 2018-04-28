Culture.

Family.

Togetherness.

These are the core values that head football coach Jonathan Smith and his staff are instilling in his players as he begins to rebuild the Oregon State football program brick-by-brick.

When Smith was brought to OSU from Washington, he inherited a program that was coming off perhaps it’s lowest point in the 21st century. The Beavers had just completed a 1-11 season where the end of of the season and a 69-10 loss to Oregon was the Beavers’ lowest point.

Once the season ended, many pundits around the country called OSU “The Hardest Job” in college football. Whether it was lack of funding, an unfinished stadium, or recruiting disadvantages, there were plenty of reasons not to take the job.

Those reasons didn’t scare off Smith, who had a plan and vision for resurrecting his alma mater. From the moment he stepped on campus, he preached that he would build a program with high character players and coaches, and hold everyone accountable to the highest level of success.

With the spring session now in the rearview mirror, Smith knows that while the Beavers have grown and developed faster than expected, they still have a lot of work in front of them that is going to be the key to whether or not Smith turns this program around sooner rather than later.