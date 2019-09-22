With a bye week between Oregon State and their Pac-12 matchup against Stanford, Beaver coaches used their time wisely as they took to the road to scope out talent across the country. Whether it was future Oregon State players or uncommitted prospects from the class of 2020 to the class of 2022, the coaching staff was there to see them throughout this past week.

Oregon State had coaches in Oregon, Washington, California, Kansas, Minnesota, and Illinois.



Head coach Jonathan Smith was one of the four coaches to stay in the Beaver state as he traveled to Keizer, Oregon to see linebacker commit Junior Walling and McNary go head-to-head against linebacker commit John Miller and Tualatin.



Tualatin would get the best of McNary by a score of 42-27, boosting their record to 3-0 and dropping McNary’s to 0-3.