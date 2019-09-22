Oregon State staying busy on the recruiting trail
With a bye week between Oregon State and their Pac-12 matchup against Stanford, Beaver coaches used their time wisely as they took to the road to scope out talent across the country. Whether it was future Oregon State players or uncommitted prospects from the class of 2020 to the class of 2022, the coaching staff was there to see them throughout this past week.
Oregon State had coaches in Oregon, Washington, California, Kansas, Minnesota, and Illinois.
Head coach Jonathan Smith was one of the four coaches to stay in the Beaver state as he traveled to Keizer, Oregon to see linebacker commit Junior Walling and McNary go head-to-head against linebacker commit John Miller and Tualatin.
Tualatin would get the best of McNary by a score of 42-27, boosting their record to 3-0 and dropping McNary’s to 0-3.
#GoBeavs @Coach_Smith came to see @TualatinHSFB commit @jcm_42 do silly things like this at McNary #Fox12FNL https://t.co/8YHpvro8Kf pic.twitter.com/vPD5i9oia5— Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) September 21, 2019
Tough loss against a great team. Here are a few highlights. Working hard every day to get better! Last time playing against @jcm_42 next time we will be side by side @BeaverFootball ! Go Beavs!!!https://t.co/AAzApgVgJS— ᴊᴜɴɪᴏʀ ɴ. ᴡᴀʟʟɪɴɢ (@JuniorWalling) September 21, 2019
Another coach to stay in Oregon was coach Jake Cookus, who made a stop at Westview High School to see 2022 ATH Darrius Clemons, who visited Oregon State earlier this season, and more as they took on Jesuit High School.
Defensive coordinator Tim Tibesar hit both Kansas and Minnesota, making his first stop in the home of Hutchinson Community College, better known as the home of Latrell Bankston.
Bankston is no longer the lone target at Hutch, however, as the Beavers have also recently offered teammates Ronald Williams Jr. and Kirmari Gainous.
Can’t wait to chat it up with coach Tim!💥 #btd20 #btd21 #buildthedam #gobeaves #beavernation pic.twitter.com/9v1LfBqgOh— Latrell Bankston ✝︎➄➅ (@_Latrellbank) September 19, 2019
Oregon state fans know that coach Pitre has an eye for talent, and that was confirmed again on Friday night when he stopped by Jefferson High School to see 2021 running back Damir Collins.
Collins must have known that Pitre was in attendance, as he recorded 31 carries for 423 yards and five touchdowns in a 50-14 win.
Damir Collins balled out tonight @CollinsDamir pic.twitter.com/r2Kc8tbmPX— DemosFootball (@Demosfootball) September 21, 2019