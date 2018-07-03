Oregon State Position Analysis: Defensive line
With OSU’s first spring session under new head coach Jonathan Smith in the books, BeaversEdge.com will be breaking down each of the position groups as we get closer to fall camp.
After breaking down the linebackers, safeties, and cornerbacks, we arrive at our final position preview on defense, the defensive line.
Who's Gone
Phillip Napoleon- Graduation
Titus Failauga - Graduation
Paisa Savea - Graduation
Baker Pritchard - Graduation
Who's Back
Kalani Vakameilalo, Sr.
Lamone Williams, Sr.
Elu Aydon, Jr.
Thor Katoa, Jr.
Miki Fifita, Jr.
Who's Coming In?
