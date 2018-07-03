Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-07-03 07:33:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State Position Analysis: Defensive line

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge.com
@b_slaught
Senior Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

With OSU’s first spring session under new head coach Jonathan Smith in the books, BeaversEdge.com will be breaking down each of the position groups as we get closer to fall camp.

After breaking down the linebackers, safeties, and cornerbacks, we arrive at our final position preview on defense, the defensive line.

PROMO: Buy an annual sub, get six months free!

Qq5ds8jgqpqaqdmjv5wo
AP

Who's Gone

Phillip Napoleon- Graduation

Titus Failauga - Graduation

Paisa Savea - Graduation

Baker Pritchard - Graduation

Who's Back

Kalani Vakameilalo, Sr.

Lamone Williams, Sr.

Elu Aydon, Jr.

Thor Katoa, Jr.

Miki Fifita, Jr.

Who's Coming In?

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}