BeaversEdge.com

STANFORD, Calif. – Zak Taylor hit his first home run of the season and the Oregon State offense finished with 13 hits in a 5-2 win over Stanford Sunday afternoon at Sunken Diamond.

The win split what turned out to be a two-game series with the Cardinal after Saturday’s game was rained out.

Taylor hit a hanging breaking ball from Stanford starter Erik Miller over the left field fence in the fifth to send Oregon State to a 4-0 lead. It highlighted an offense that helped push the Beavers to a 35-16-1 overall record and 20-6 mark in Pac-12 Conference play.

Oregon State has now won at least 20 games in Pac-12 play for three consecutive seasons.

Jake Harvey, Alex McGarry and Troy Claunch all had two hits for the Beavers, whose 13 on the day pushed Oregon State to double figures for the 12th time in Pac-12 play.

The Beavers did not have to put the ball in play to score their first three runs of the game. Andy Armstrong swung at a ball in the dirt in the first, but the ball got past Stanford catcher Maverick Handley, who couldn’t find the ball at the backstop, allowing two runs to score on the wild pitch.

Preston Jones made it a 3-0 game in the third when he was hit by a 2-1 offering from Miller with the bases loaded.

McGarry followed Taylor’s home run in the fifth with a run-scoring single, enabling Armstrong to come in from second to make it a 5-0 game.

Grant Gambrell started for the Beavers, and was solid through five, holding the Cardinal (39-9, 20-6) to five hits and a walk with four strikeouts. He threw 64 pitches before giving way to Dylan Pearce in the sixth. Gambrell earned the win to improve to 5-1 on the year.

Jake Mulholland came on in the ninth with a runner on first and finished the game for his eighth save of the season and 30th of his career.

The Beavers put two runners on to open the fifth and chased Miller. He allowed six hits and four runs in four innings, and took the loss, dropping to 7-2 on the year.

Next Game

Oregon State opens a three-game series with USC Thursday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m. PT.

Vote For Bryce, Vote For Adley

Oregon State’s Bryce Fehmel (Senior Class Award) and Adley Rutschman (Golden Spikes Award) are both up for a pair of awards and you can help them by voting. Fehmel can be voted for by visiting SeniorClassAward.com and Rutschman is at GoldenSpikesAward.com. Fehmel is one of 10 finalists for the Senior Class Award while Rutschman is one of 10 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award.

Rutschman Gets On Base

Adley Rutschman has reached base safely via a hit or walk (or both) in 51 of the Beavers’ 52 games this season. He reached base safely in 31 consecutive games, then failed to do so in the opener at Arizona State on April 12. He has now reached base safely in 19 consecutive games after playing Stanford Sunday.

Philip To Seven

Beau Philip reached on an infield single in the fourth to extend his hit streak to seven games. That ties his season-long mark.

The Walks

A look at where Rutschman stands in the Pac-12 record books in terms of walks for a single-season:

5. Doug Newstrom, Arizona State (1993) – 71

6. Doug Baker, Arizona State (1982) – 70

7. Alvin Davis, Arizona State (1981) – 69

7. Adley Rutschman, Oregon State (2019) – 68

At Sunken Diamond

The win Sunday marked the 14th in the last 15 for the Beavers at Stanford’s Sunken Diamond. The Cardinal snapped a 13-game win streak for the Beavers there with an 8-5 win on Friday.

