National Signing Day v2 is just one day away, and while it is an exciting day for players, coaches and schools everywhere, it will be a bit more nonchalant for Oregon State this time around.

The Beavers inked 19 players in December, filling up nearly all of the class and ensuring that the February period would be a low-key experience. Though it won't be as exciting or action-packed as the early signing period, here are some things that Oregon State fans can keep their eye on throughout the day.