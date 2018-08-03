BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State sends out official offers to 2019 recruits
On Wednesday, colleges were allowed to start sending out "official offer letters" to 2019 prospects. These offers don't bind the college to the recruit and at the end of the day don't mean a whole lot, but they're interesting in terms of seeing which prospects are top targets for Oregon State.
Not every prospect who received an official offer tweeted it out, and we probably missed a few as we searched Twitter, but we compiled OSU's official offers that were posted by recruits below.
Very Appreciative 💯🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RQWWupkUno— Makai Polk (@showtimemakai) August 1, 2018
Official Offer 🏈 @CoachGregBurns pic.twitter.com/oSEHI74mG8— Jayrilla🦍 (@Jaywill_6) August 2, 2018
Official 🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/d25bJJ89Hr— Willie Harts III😈💰 (@Trbt_Harts) August 1, 2018
Beyond blessed‼️ pic.twitter.com/pPF8YFUcqJ— Amiri Johnson (@amiri_johnson) August 1, 2018
Official offer 🙏🏾🙏🏾 #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/gUbticL15m— 1️⃣Way Ray (@Raymoney333) August 1, 2018
Oregon State official offer!!! pic.twitter.com/mjkPQnCzpR— dos (@keonteglinton) August 1, 2018
Official #GoBeavs🔶⚫ #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/Wuo3OcfR0a— Siale L. (@siale50) August 2, 2018
Official Offer #BuildTheDam 🔶⚫️ pic.twitter.com/YcbkQcoxAM— Deion Harry 🦇 (@deion_harry) August 1, 2018
It’s Official !! 🤟🏾😎 pic.twitter.com/EmMSO8FgYp— Anthony Gould (@the_gould23) August 1, 2018
Official🔶⚫️ #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/grWXZc6oto— Michael Erhart (@michaelerhart22) August 1, 2018
OFFICIAL .. ⚫️🔶 #GoBeavs #BTD19 pic.twitter.com/8fRGm1Tboo— Alex Austin (@kinnggalex) August 1, 2018
Official !! #BuildTheDamn🔶⚫️ pic.twitter.com/fs9i6MpJ8S— Trevon Clark (@trevon2221) August 1, 2018
#BuildTheDam 🔶⚫️ pic.twitter.com/qtMivu4wMu— Wynston Russell (@___WR3) August 1, 2018
Beaver business 🕴📃 pic.twitter.com/E0IpgRGxbX— Evan Bennett aka Socks (@Evanalanbennett) August 1, 2018