CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State offensive line has been named as one of 12 semifinalists for the Joe Moore Award on Tuesday. The honor is given annually to the nation’s top offensive lines.

Oregon State has allowed 14 sacks this season, third-fewest in the Pac-12 Conference and tied for 19th-fewest nationally. The line has helped pave the way for the Beavers to rush for 196.9 yards per game, among the best in the Pac-12. The Beavers are ninth in the FBS with 5.39 yards per carry.

Pro Football Focus has graded the Beavers as the No. 1 run blocking line in the country. Individually, Taliese Fuaga is the No. 1 graded offensive lineman in the country, while he, Joshua Gray, Jake Levengood, Heneli Bloomfield, Grant Starck and Tanner Miller are all in the top-20 in the Pac-12. All six have started at least three games for the Beavers this season.

Finalists for the honor will be named on Tuesday, Dec. 5. The eventual winner will be recognized in the following weeks via a surprise visit to that team’s campus.

Kick Saturday between Oregon State and Washington is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT and the game will air live on ABC.