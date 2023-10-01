PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

Following the 21-7 win over Utah on Friday, the Oregon State football team (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) jumped four spots to No. 15 in the AP Poll, and five in the coaches poll to No. 16.

FULL AP POLL

Washington is the top-ranked Pac-12 team in the AP Poll at No. 7, Oregon at No. 8, USC at No. 9, Washington State at No. 13, OSU at No. 15, and Utah at No. 18.

FULL Coaches Poll

USC leads the conference in the coaches at No. 7, Washington at No. 8, Oregon at No. 9, Washington State at No. 14, OSU at No. 16, and Utah at No. 19.

The Beavers return to action Saturday against the Cal Bears in Berkeley...