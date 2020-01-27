PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – Oregon State University issued a request for design and construction proposals Monday as the next step in the university’s feasibility analysis of completing Reser Stadium by modernizing the stadium’s westside.

Reser serves as home to the university’s football stadium. The westside stadium was constructed in 1967 and was remodeled in 1991. Modernizing the westside of the stadium would complement significant additions to the north and eastside features of the stadium completed over the past 15 years.

OSU Athletics officials estimate completing the stadium will cost $145 to $175 million. If constructed, the project would not be supported by student tuition, state appropriations or state-paid bonds, but would be funded by donor gifts designated for completing Reser, revenue from premium seating, sponsorships, and other stadium services, and a possible public-private partnership.

If awarded, the initial work associated with design-build services will be for design and pre-construction services only, said Scott Barnes, OSU athletic director and vice president of intercollegiate athletics.

“We are excited about this next step in evaluating the feasibility of completing Reser Stadium,” Barnes said. “We are seeking proposals from the nation’s best firms as it regards to design, constructability reviews, concepts for value engineering, estimating, phasing the project’s completion and pricing.”

Seeking design-build proposals is but one step in the evaluation process of completing Reser Stadium, Barnes said.

“OSU officials have engaged actively in a comprehensive feasibility analysis to complete Reser Stadium into a best-in-class, year-round university facility. Our goal is to increase fan engagement, support all OSU athletics programs, and advance student success, faculty excellence, research and experiential learning opportunities at Oregon State University,” Barnes said.

“We imagine that this project would ‘right-size’ seating within Reser Stadium.”

Barnes said other goals of the project include modernizing the westside of the stadium, including seismic upgrades; improving and adding concession and restroom facilities; constructing new premium seating spaces; replacing and modernizing media facilities; constructing a visitor’s locker room; and constructing space for a potential year-round public-private partnership.