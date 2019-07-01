News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 06:32:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State Recruiting: Three things we learned in June

Faqhxc9cx4uxy0bsmzx8
Jared Halus • BeaversEdge
@RivalsJared
Recruiting Analyst

With every passing day we inch closer to fall camp, the 2019-2020 football season, and the first national signing period. The time continues to fly by, but Oregon State coaches are making the most ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}