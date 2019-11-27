Oregon State Recruiting News: New Offers; Beavs in Top 11; Family Matters
Oregon State Lands In Top 11 For 2021 WR Troy Franklin
Oregon, Washington, Alabama, LSU, Utah, Texas, USC, Arizona State, Washington State, Tennessee, and Oregon State.
It is hard to find a much better list, and that is the reality for 2021 Atherton (CA) wide receiver Troy Franklin.
Franklin is a four-star receiver according to Rivals and is ranked 31st overall in the class of 2021.
Making the final list for such a high-rated player is great not only because you have a chance to land them, but because it changes the perception of the program and proves that the staff is doing good work on the recruiting trail.
Thank you to all the coaches who have taken the time to recruit me and given me the opportunity to play for their programs. I’m grateful to be in this position.— Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) November 26, 2019
With that being said, here are my top 11 schools : pic.twitter.com/pv9rVpE4e4
Recent Official Visitor Adds Offer
Oregon State recently joined Boise State, Colorado, UNLV and Utah State as schools that have offered 2020 DL Sione Lolohea.
Lolohea recently took an official visit to Oregon State, a trip he said made him feel like a king. He has also visited Boise State and Colorado.
"Oregon State went from zero to one hundred in terms of how great of a school they are.”
Lolohea recently broke down his visit with BeaversEdge, and that story can be seen here.
I thank the Heavenly Father for his blessings upon me. I am blessed and honored to receive my OFFICIAL OFFER from University of Oregon State🐾🔶🔶— Sione Lolohea (@slo1ohea) November 26, 2019
MALO SISU🙏🏻🙏🏻🇹🇴
Less Go Beavs🔶🔶◼️◼️ pic.twitter.com/Z23xOETgkV
Overman Family On The Recruiting Trail
Just days after his commitment, 2020 tight end Jake Overman and his family have quickly turned from the recruits to the recruiters as they have taken to twitter to spread positive messages to other Beaver targets.
These coaches will make a difference for you on and off the field. https://t.co/azkYewBIiq— gary overman (@garyo10382) November 26, 2019
CMON #BTD21 https://t.co/zwf2uUfK0Z— JAKE OVERMAN...8✍🏼 (@jakkeoverman) November 26, 2019