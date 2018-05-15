According to a tweet from Villa Park head coach Dusan Anciich , 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback Paul Piferi is looking to make a commitment by June 14. Piferi holds 16 scholarship offers and holds three Power Five conference offers. Piferi visited Purdue and Washington State, and the Beavers need to get him on campus to have a chance at landing his commitment.

Congrats to VP QB Paul Piferi for being offered by Colorado State today! This is Paul's 16th offer and hoping to make a decision by June 14th. @paul_piferi16 @RonnieLetson @CSURams @CSUFootball pic.twitter.com/emZcdCoz9b

Mission Viejo (Calif.) quarterback Joey Yellen is the latest quarterback offer dished out by the Beavers, but is it too little too late or will Yellen take a visit to Corvallis? Yellen spoke to BeaversEdge.com about his recruitment and the offer from OSU.

