football

Oregon State Recruiting News: Movement with QB Targets

Will Piferi be committing soon?
Mike Singer • BeaversEdge.com
BeaversEdge.com

Commitment coming soon for Piferi?

According to a tweet from Villa Park head coach Dusan Anciich, 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback Paul Piferi is looking to make a commitment by June 14. Piferi holds 16 scholarship offers and holds three Power Five conference offers. Piferi visited Purdue and Washington State, and the Beavers need to get him on campus to have a chance at landing his commitment.

Oregon State offers Yellen

Mission Viejo (Calif.) quarterback Joey Yellen is the latest quarterback offer dished out by the Beavers, but is it too little too late or will Yellen take a visit to Corvallis? Yellen spoke to BeaversEdge.com about his recruitment and the offer from OSU.

Oregon State offers Slovis, but in comes USC...

On Sunday, Oregon State offered Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain quarterback Kedon Slovis, but Slovis received an offer from the USC Trojans on Monday. If the Trojans really want Slovis and continue to target him, it will be tough for the Beavers to land the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder. Slovis spoke with BeaversEdge.com about his offer from OSU.

Bachmeier commits to Boise State

Hank Bachmeier was Oregon State's top quarterback prospect, but he committed to Boise State last week, which started the domino effect of the Beavers offering new prospects. I expect OSU to keep in touch with Bachmeier until they get a quarterback commitment of their own. The four-star QB's pledge to Boise definitely stung OSU.

