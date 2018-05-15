Oregon State Recruiting News: Movement with QB Targets
Commitment coming soon for Piferi?
According to a tweet from Villa Park head coach Dusan Anciich, 6-foot-5, 210-pound quarterback Paul Piferi is looking to make a commitment by June 14. Piferi holds 16 scholarship offers and holds three Power Five conference offers. Piferi visited Purdue and Washington State, and the Beavers need to get him on campus to have a chance at landing his commitment.
Congrats to VP QB Paul Piferi for being offered by Colorado State today! This is Paul's 16th offer and hoping to make a decision by June 14th.@paul_piferi16 @RonnieLetson @CSURams @CSUFootball pic.twitter.com/emZcdCoz9b— Coach D. Ancich VP (@dancich) May 15, 2018
Oregon State offers Yellen
Mission Viejo (Calif.) quarterback Joey Yellen is the latest quarterback offer dished out by the Beavers, but is it too little too late or will Yellen take a visit to Corvallis? Yellen spoke to BeaversEdge.com about his recruitment and the offer from OSU.
New QB offer Joey Yellen considering trip to Oregon State#GoBeavs https://t.co/mRAKOUB5gE— BeaversEdge.com (@Beavers_Edge) May 15, 2018
Oregon State offers Slovis, but in comes USC...
On Sunday, Oregon State offered Scottsdale (Ariz.) Desert Mountain quarterback Kedon Slovis, but Slovis received an offer from the USC Trojans on Monday. If the Trojans really want Slovis and continue to target him, it will be tough for the Beavers to land the 6-foot-3, 195-pounder. Slovis spoke with BeaversEdge.com about his offer from OSU.
Very excited to have received an offer from The University of Southern California!! #FightOn @BryanEllisSC pic.twitter.com/UDBgjkhaO4— Kedon Slovis (@Kedonslovis) May 14, 2018
Bachmeier commits to Boise State
Hank Bachmeier was Oregon State's top quarterback prospect, but he committed to Boise State last week, which started the domino effect of the Beavers offering new prospects. I expect OSU to keep in touch with Bachmeier until they get a quarterback commitment of their own. The four-star QB's pledge to Boise definitely stung OSU.
Committed #B19BLUE pic.twitter.com/7MEIPfcfqX— Hank Bachmeier (@qbhank19) May 10, 2018