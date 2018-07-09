Oregon State Recruiting News: Larrier, Pola-Gates place OSU in top group
Oregon State in top five for Larrier
Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail athlete Zach Larrier announced his top five on the 4th of July with Air Force, Cal, Columbia, Washington State, and Oregon State making the cut. The Beavers offered Larrier back in April but that was from then tight ends coach Mike Riley. The OSU staff will need to have a new coach recruit Larrier as Riley obviously left OSU for another job.
THE DAM BOARD: Larrier Top 5
July 4, 2018
Update on Oregon State's QB search
Eugene (Ore.) Sheldon dual-threat quarterback Michael Johnson Jr. has Oregon State as one of his top schools and spoke highly of offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren while on 1080thefan. BeaversEdge.com has the latest on Johnson Jr. and OSU's quarterback search.
MORE: Where Oregon State stands with its 2019 quarterback targets | Michael Johnson Jr. honing in on decision
Rivals250 places Oregon State in top 10
Oregon State is in darn good company with Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field safety Noa Pola-Gates' top ten. Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Penn State, Texas, and USC are in Pola-Gates' top group along with Oregon State. The Beavers offered the nation's No. 10 safety in March.
THE DAM BOARD: Noa Pola-Gates Top 10
This recruiting journey has been a trip but I’m thankful for all the love. God has guided all of my footsteps and I’m excited to see His plans for me. As awkward as this feels, I am publicly announcing my Top 10 pic.twitter.com/9Yo6tCMllY— SlickBack++•🇦🇸 (@NoaPola) July 7, 2018