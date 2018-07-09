BeaversEdge.com

Elk Grove (Calif.) Monterey Trail athlete Zach Larrier announced his top five on the 4th of July with Air Force, Cal, Columbia, Washington State, and Oregon State making the cut. The Beavers offered Larrier back in April but that was from then tight ends coach Mike Riley. The OSU staff will need to have a new coach recruit Larrier as Riley obviously left OSU for another job.

THE DAM BOARD: Larrier Top 5