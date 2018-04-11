BeaversEdge.com

Fowler adds first Pac-12 offer

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker from Bellevue, Wash. has a few Ivy League offers, making it obvious that he's a high academic young man. He landed his first FBS offer from Wyoming a couple weeks ago, and Fowler added his first Power Five offer from the Beavers on Tuesday.

Incredibly humbled to receive an offer from Oregon State University!! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/1xAx6LoVM5 — Drew Fowler (@drewfowler44) April 11, 2018

OSU the latest to offer Coleman

The Beavers are one of many offers for Coleman, a 6-foot-3, 285-pound three-star 2019 prospect. In Coleman's tweet announcing the offer, he thanked his area recruiter Michael Pitre and positional coach Jim Michalczik. Coleman has visited a pair of Pac-12 schools in the past couple of months in Utah and Cal and holds offers from both schools.

IMMENSELY GRATEFUL to announce that i’ve received an offer from Oregon State today! Thank you Coach Pitre & Michalczik! Proverbs 3:5! #GoBeavs 🔶⚫️🔶⚫️ pic.twitter.com/61zQltv4Ph — Ben Coleman™ (@_bencoleman62) April 11, 2018

Beavs dip into Arizona with new offer

The Beavers added to Phoenix (Ariz.) Shadow Mountain outside linebacker Jalen Williams' offer list, joining Rice, Washington State, Fresno State, and Nevada. Williams is a long, lengthy prospect at 6-foot-4, 190-pounds and fits the mold of a guy like John McCartan, another long OLB that OSU signed in the 2018 class.

Hynson offers Waleed

Oregon State wide receivers coach Kefense Hynson offered Queen Creek (Ariz.) Casteel WR Khyheem Waleed on Tuesday night. The Beavs joined fellow Pac-12 schools Arizona, who he visited a couple weekends ago, and Cal on Waleed's offer list. Last season, Casteel H.S. had an undefeated season, and Waleed caught eight touchdown passes in just 14 total receptions, according to the school's maxpreps page.