First Power Five offer comes for Erhart

West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade outside linebacker Michael Erhart held offers from several D1 programs, but it wasn't until Thursday afternoon when he landed his first Power Five conference offer. The offer came from Oregon State linebackers coach Trent Bray. Erhart is already looking to plan a visit to Oregon State. Check BeaversEdge.com for that full story on Saturday morning. THE DAM BOARD: Michael Erhart offered

Incredibly honored and grateful to have received an offer from Oregon State University!! #BTD pic.twitter.com/gJ0fHisQdN — Michael Erhart (@michaelerhart22) May 17, 2018

OSU offers Arizona offensive tackle

Oregon State is the latest school to offer Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry offensive tackle Brayden Rohme, who has been a hot prospect this spring. He's visited ASU and Colorado and landed offers from Oregon, Boise State, Nevada, and now Oregon State. Rohme received the offer from Beavers' offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. THE DAM BOARD: Brayden Rohme offer

Super excited and honored to have received an offer from Oregon State after an awesome phone call will @FBCoachM !! #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/LfE5Mfw2Ps — Brayden Rohme (@Brayden7475) May 17, 2018

Oregon State enters sweepstakes for Hilinski

Rivals.com analyst Adam Gorney included Orange (Calif.) Lutheran quarterback Ryan Hilinski in his five prospects with booming recruitments article. In the past couple of weeks, the South Carolina commit has landed offers from LSU, UCLA, Ohio State, and the Beavers. Oregon State is in need of a quarterback in the 2019 class, and Hilinski would be a monumental land. THE DAM BOARD: Ryan Hilinski offer

Humbled to say I have received an offer from Oregon State! #GoBeavs 🔶⚫️ pic.twitter.com/L4gJnopdZM — Big Bo (@ryan_hilinski) May 18, 2018

Martin adds Oregon State offer

San Diego (Calif.) Morse cornerback Shamar Martin added to his already long offer list on Thursday night with the Beavers throwing their hat in the ring. OSU joins the likes of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, Oregon, UCLA, Utah, and several others on Martin's offer sheet. Martin is ranked a near four-star prospect with a 5.7 Rivals recruit ranking. THE DAM BOARD: Shamar Martin offer