2021 Four Star WR Troy Franklin visits OSU

Huge thanks to Oregon state university for a great unofficial visit! 🧡🖤#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/UVRbFs5wA2 — Troy Franklin (@TroooyyyyyyTroy) July 30, 2019

The Beavers hosted the fourth ranked WR in the country over the weekend in Atherton (CA) standout Troy Franklin. Oregon State was the fifth school to offer Franklin back in March of 2018, and has stayed consistent in recruiting the star receiver. With up to 15 offers to date, they will have to beat out at least one school from every power five conference for his services. Regardless, hosting top players such as Franklin bodes well for the future of the program, the culture of the program, and sends a message to other recruits that Oregon State is a school to look into.

Beavs Offer 2021 Four Star WR Agiye Hall

On Monday, Oregon State offered one of the nations top prospects in 2021 receiver Agiye Hall. As a sophomore, the Seffner (FL) native recorded 47 receptions for 878 yards and 10 touchdowns, helping him earn a staggering number of offers (35) and one of the best offer sheets you will ever see. Unfortunately for the Beavs, there is some ground to make up as Hall released a top 12 of Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Texas, Oregon, LSU, Ole Miss, USC, and Arizona. That said, recruiting is a crazy game, and anything can happen.

2020 OL Samuel Peacock Pledges to Oregon State

The Beavers added their 10th commitment in the 2020 class on Monday evening when Gig Harbor (WA) tackle Samuel Peacock made his pledge to Oregon State over offers from Columbia, Idaho, and Portland State. Peacock is the second offensive lineman commit for Oregon State in the class of 2020, joining Gilbert (AZ) guard Cooper Darling. "The biggest factors were the area, education, people, and their passion for players to succeed both on and off the field." Peacock broke down his commitment with BeaversEdge here.