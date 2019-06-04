Hutchinson C.C. defensive tackle to officially visit Oregon State

On Monday, DT Latrell Bankston announced his intentions to take an official visit to Oregon State on June 21st. A Georgia native, Bankston is not quite used to seeing attention come from as far as Oregon, but both sides seem to be taking a liking. Bankston received his offer on May 30th. In six games at Hutchinson CC, Bankston recorded 16 total tackles, including 6 for a loss and 3 sacks.

Beavers host first football camp

Oregon State hosted their first football camp over the weekend and it was loaded with talent. Beaver coaches also attended the Northwest showcase, which was a camp that took place a day before. Lots of prospects were evaluated, and some did well enough to earn an offer. JOIN THE DISCUSSION: The Dam Board The following players received an offer from the Beavs over the weekend:

Former Arkansas LB to visit Oregon State this weekend