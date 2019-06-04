Oregon State Recruiting News 6/4
Hutchinson C.C. defensive tackle to officially visit Oregon State
On Monday, DT Latrell Bankston announced his intentions to take an official visit to Oregon State on June 21st. A Georgia native, Bankston is not quite used to seeing attention come from as far as Oregon, but both sides seem to be taking a liking. Bankston received his offer on May 30th.
In six games at Hutchinson CC, Bankston recorded 16 total tackles, including 6 for a loss and 3 sacks.
Taking an official to Oregon State university June 21st!!! #GoBeavs #oregonstate #buildthedam 🧡🖤🧡🖤 pic.twitter.com/9nVStkjapp— Latrell Bankston ✝︎➄➅ (@_Latrellbank) June 3, 2019
Beavers host first football camp
Oregon State hosted their first football camp over the weekend and it was loaded with talent. Beaver coaches also attended the Northwest showcase, which was a camp that took place a day before. Lots of prospects were evaluated, and some did well enough to earn an offer.
The following players received an offer from the Beavs over the weekend:
Former Arkansas LB to visit Oregon State this weekend
Kyrei Fisher was a highly sought-after linebacker out of high school. Formerly in the class of 2017, Fisher had double-digit offers from the likes of Colorado, Arkansas, Kansas, Michigan State and Minnesota, among others.
He would ultimately sign with Arkansas, but transferred after the Razorbacks' fourth game of the season. After spending some time at Trinity Valley CC, Fisher is looking to get back into the FBS, and will be taking a few visits before making his decision.
