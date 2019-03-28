BeaversEdge.com

According to Rivals.com's Corey Evans, the Oregon State Beavers are one of many programs to express interest in former North Florida forward Noah Horchler.

In February, news broke that Horchler would no longer be finishing the season for North Florida due to a violation of team rules. Two weeks later, he informed Rivals.com that he would be transferring.

Horchler, who stands at 6-foot-8, 210-pounds, will not be eligible to play this upcoming season due to NCAA transfer rules. He will sit out this upcoming season and will be eligible for his senior season in 2020.

After transferring to North Florida for the 2017-18 season from Eastern Florida State College, Horchler was named the Atlantic Sun newcomer of the year and to the ASUN All-Conference second team.

Horchler saw his points per game average jump from 11.7 in 2017-18 to 16.0 this season. He also averaged nine rebounds per game and recorded 58 blocks. Horchler shoots 32% from behind the arc and 56% from the free throw line.

Oregon State finished the 2018-19 season with a 18-13 (10-8 Pac-12) record.