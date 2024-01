PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State baseball opens the 2024 season seventh in the D1Baseball.com top 25 preseason rankings, which were released on Tuesday.

It’s the second top-25 ranking of the preseason for the Beavers, who also find themselves at No. 9 per Perfect Game USA, which released its first top 25 of the year in early January. Oregon State is the highest-rated Pac-12 Conference team in both rankings.

The Beavers open their 2024 schedule Feb. 16 when taking on New Mexico in Surprise, Ariz.