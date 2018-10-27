Returning user? Sign into your account, then click here

BOULDER, Colo. — When Travon McMillian ran 75 yards for a touchdown against Oregon State on the first play of the second half, the Colorado Buffaloes admittedly let up, as did their fans.

Why not?

It was 31-3.

The Buffs are about to go bowling.

The Beavers are getting bowled over again.

Fans figured they might want to enjoy a beautiful autumn afternoon, streaming to the gates for an early exit from this blowout rather than watching any more of the Beavers’ 23rd consecutive road loss.

“I guess you’d call this a gut-wrencher,” Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre said after his Buffaloes matched their biggest blown lead in program history in a 41-34 overtime loss Saturday.

“We were rolling,” MacIntyre said, “and the wheels just rolled right off.”

Jack Colletto’s 1-yard sneak in the extra period gave Oregon State its first lead and the Beavers’ defense held on four downs inside the 7 to give first-year head coach Jonathan Smith his first league victory.

It was Jake Luton who rallied the Beavers (2-6, 1-5 Pac-12) from a 28-point second-half deficit but they wouldn’t have their first road win since 2014 without Colletto, who returned from an awful first half in his first career start to score twice on keepers to keep the comeback alive.

“The guys never got down,” Luton insisted.

Even when they trailed by four touchdowns.

The Buffaloes (5-3, 2-3) were seemingly safe when McMillian, who was held to 25 yards on 10 first-half carries, took the first snap of the second half, burst up the middle and raced untouched for a 75-yard score and a 28-point lead.

One play. Seventy-five yards. Twelve seconds.

“We weren’t supposed to lose this game,” McMillian said.

Then ...

“I think we might have (coasted) a little bit,” Buffs QB Steven Montez said.

Behind Luton’s return — he’s been dealing with a high ankle sprain — the Beavers answered McMillian’s TD with their own 75-yard scoring drive.

Only, this one took 17 plays and 6½ minutes. It included a trio of third-down conversions and two fourth-down conversions, capped by an 8-yard TD to Isaiah Hodgins on fourth-and-2.

“That gave them some momentum,” MacIntyre said. “And we didn’t sniff the end zone again.”

