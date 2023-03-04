PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – Oregon State hit four home runs and Aiden Jimenez threw four scoreless innings of relief as the Beavers took game two of a four-game series at Cal Poly, 7-2, on Friday night at Baggett Stadium.

Gavin Turley hit a solo home run in the fourth, Micah McDowell went deep for the first time in his career in the sixth and Mikey Kane and Tanner Smith hit back-to-back long balls in the seventh to power the Beavers to their eighth consecutive victory.

The four solo home runs equaled a season-high for the Beavers as a team as Oregon State posted four in the series finale Sunday against Coppin State. Oregon State has now hit 10 home runs in its last three games and 13 over its last six.

The Beavers did score three runs without the ball leaving the park. The first came on a fifth-inning sacrifice fly by Smith that tied the game at two. Then, in the ninth, OSU scored two more when Ruben Cedillo walked with the bases loaded and Garret Forrester hit a sacrifice fly.

Jimenez, on in relief of Trent Sellers, took that run support in stride. Making his third appearance of the season, the freshman righty earned his first career win after limiting the Mustangs to two hits and two walks in four scoreless innings. He struck out five and retired the last nine batters he faced.

Bryce Warrecker, Cal Poly’s starter, took the loss to drop to 1-1 on the year. The righty allowed six hits and five runs in seven innings.

Sellers struck out seven for the Beavers, but also issued five walks in three full innings. He did not figure in the decision.

Tyler Mejia picked up the save by working the final two innings. It marked the first of his career.

Next Up

Oregon State and Cal Poly will play a doubleheader Saturday beginning at noon PT. This is a schedule change as Sunday’s originally scheduled game was moved to Saturday due to rain in the forecast. The second game of Saturday’s DH will start approximately 45 minutes after game one ends.

Home Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2023 season can be purchased by visiting BeaverTickets.com.

Oregon State Notes

- Oregon State wore its gray uniforms for the first time this season.

- Turley’s home run in the fourth traveled 439 feet.

- Turley picked up his fifth multi-hit effort of the season. He also leads the Beavers with four home runs.

- McDowell’s first career home run went 443 feet.

- Mikey Kane’s home run in the seventh went 360 feet, followed by Tanner Smith’s that went 381.

- Mitch Canham won his 98th career game at Oregon State. He is now two wins shy of becoming the fifth head coach in Oregon State history with 100 victories.

- Kane has hit safely in all nine games for the Beavers this season. He is the lone OSU player to do so.

- Kane has six extra-base hits this season, including three home runs.

- Brady Kasper saw his hit streak snapped at nine games (which had dated back to 2022).

- Dallas Macias started his first career game, batting in the ninth spot of the lineup at second base.

- Sellers extended his Pac-12 leading strikeout total to 26 with seven in three innings Friday. He is averaging better than two strikeouts per inning in 11 1/3 innings this season.