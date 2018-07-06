Oregon State Position Analysis: Wide Receivers
With OSU’s first spring session under new head coach Jonathan Smith now in the books, BeaversEdge.com will be breaking down each of the position groups as we get closer to fall camp.
Today we dive into the receivers.
Who's Gone
Jordan Villamin - Graduation
Xavier Hawkins - Graduation
Who's Back
Timmy Hernandez, Sr.
Aaron Short, Jr.
Trevon Bradford, Jr.
Andre Bodden, Jr.
Isaiah Hodgins, So.
Tino Allen, So.
Mason Moran, So.
Connor Laverty, So.
Michael Alfieri, Rs-Fr.
Kolby Taylor, Rs-Fr.
Arex Flemings, Rs-Fr.
Who's Coming In
Analysis
