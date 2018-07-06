Ticker
Oregon State Position Analysis: Wide Receivers

Brenden Slaughter • BeaversEdge.com
@b_slaught
Senior Writer
With OSU’s first spring session under new head coach Jonathan Smith now in the books, BeaversEdge.com will be breaking down each of the position groups as we get closer to fall camp.

Today we dive into the receivers.

AP
AP

Who's Gone

Jordan Villamin - Graduation

Xavier Hawkins - Graduation

Who's Back

Timmy Hernandez, Sr.

Aaron Short, Jr.

Trevon Bradford, Jr.

Andre Bodden, Jr.

Isaiah Hodgins, So.

Tino Allen, So.

Mason Moran, So.

Connor Laverty, So.

Michael Alfieri, Rs-Fr.

Kolby Taylor, Rs-Fr.

Arex Flemings, Rs-Fr.

Who's Coming In

Analysis

