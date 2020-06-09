PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

RELATED: 2021 OL Thomas Cole Breaks Down Top 5 | 2020 FB Preview: 3 Breakout Candidates

CORVALLIS – Oregon State is highly represented in the Pac-12 Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll with 61 student-athletes claiming a spot on the roster. Oregon State was represented by seven sports in the spring. Women’s track and field totaled 18 student-athlete recognitions, followed by women’s rowing (15), baseball (nine), men’s rowing (five), men’s golf (five), softball (five) and men’s golf (four).

To be eligible for the team, student-athletes must have a 3.30 cumulative GPA and have a minimum one-year residency at the institution. The Honor Roll is a new initiative by the league that takes the place of the former academic first team and second teams. Below is a list of the 61 student-athletes who earned spring honors:

Baseball: Andy Armstrong, Human Development and Family Science; Nathan Burns, Human Development and Family Science; Jake Dukart, Marketing; Matthew Gretler, Finance; Joey Mundt, Digital Communications Arts; Ryan Ober, Finance; Jake Pfennigs, Business Administration; Andrew Walling, Finance; Zack Zalesky, Finance

Men’s Golf: Carson Barry, Marketing; Sean Kato, Marketing; Nolan Thoroughgood, Business Administration; Spencer Tibbits, Sociology

Women’s Golf: Amanda Minni, Business; Lauren Murphy, Environmental Science; Mari Nishiura, Accounting; Nicole Schroeder, Marketing; Ellie Slamma, Kinesiology

Men’s Rowing: Andrew Bullock, Business Administration; Tyler Gray, BioHealth Sciences; Josh Hocker, Civil Engineering; Jacob Randall, Fisheries and Wildlife; Jacoby Wilson, Kinesiology

Women’s Rowing: Sierra Bishop, Business Administration; Georgia Carroll, Physics; Bailey Daniels, Fisheries and Wildlife; Abbie Glickman, Physics; Holly Golightly, Crop and Soil Science; Callan Jackman, Psychology; AnnaRuth Neville, Kinesiology; Mackenzie Rice, Psychology; Hannah Robinson, Biology; Amelia Sabin, Kinesiology; Jane Smeins, Environmental Science; Scout Sutton, Environmental Economics; Hannah Walker, Animal Sciences; Abigail Watts, Management; Claire Williams, Environmental Science

Softball: Chance Burden, Marketing; Payton Goodrich, Human Development and Family Science; Frankie Hammoude, Public Health; Bailey McLaughlin, Psychology; Missy Nunes, Human Development and Family Science

Women’s Track & Field: Batya Beard, Kinesiology; Claire Corbitt, Business Marketing; Grace Fetherstonhaugh, Sociology; Alyssa Foote, Nutrition; Mari Friedman, Mathematics; Maddie Fuhrman, Public Health; Alexa Harris, Psychology; Rebecca Ledsham, Mechanical Engineering; Audrey Lookner, BioHealth Sciences; Lindsay McShane, Kinesiology; Lauren Miller, Digital Communications Arts; Juliana Mount, Interdisciplinary Studies; Tarisa Olinski, Biology; Lexi Reed, Kinesiology; Emily Showers, Human Development and Family Science; Greta Van Calcar, Forestry/Renewable Materials; Ann Wingeleth, Development and Family Science; Haley Wolf, Ecological Engineering

Oregon State Athletics