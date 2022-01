Oregon State-Oregon Game Rescheduled For Monday

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Top 10 Highest-Graded Offensive Players In 2021 | Take Two: Should OSU Take Another QB? | WATCH: Reser Stadium Implosion | Press Conference

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s basketball team will play Oregon at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 at Gill Coliseum. The game will be televised nationally on Pac-12 Network.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8 at Gill Coliseum but was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Ducks’ program.