BeaversEdge.com

CORVALLIS, Ore. – The Oregon State baseball team will enter NCAA Regional action as the No. 16 national seed, as announced by the NCAA on Monday. The Beavers will open tournament play Friday at 7 p.m. PT versus No. 4 seed Cincinnati on ESPNU.

No. 2 Creighton and No. 3 Michigan will open the Corvallis Regional at 1 p.m. on Friday on ESPN3.

Creighton enters the regional with a 38-11 record, having gone 13-4 in conference play. The Blue Jays last visited Goss Stadium at Coleman Field in 2011 when playing in the Corvallis Regional that season. Oregon State defeated Creighton, 5-1, during the regional and is 3-0 all-time versus the Blue Jays.

Should Oregon State and Michigan play during the regional, it will be their first meeting since the 2007 Corvallis Super Regional, won by the Beavers in two games, 1-0 and 8-2. The Wolverines head to the 2019 Corvallis Regional with a 41-18 record and 16-7 record in league play.

Oregon State will be meeting Cincinnati for the first time. The Bearcats come to Corvallis with a 30-29 overall record and 13-11 conference record. They earned the American Athletic Conference’s automatic bid after defeating Connecticut to win league’s tournament.

FULL BRACKET

Tickets: All-session tickets will go on sale beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. Outfield general admission seats in right/center field only or left field only are $90 and Banners Standing Room only are $100.

All-session tickets include tickets to all six games of the regional, and a seventh game if necessary. Any available single-game tickets will go on sale each day for that day’s games only. Infield reserved seats are $26, Banners standing room only are $22, and outfield general admission are $18.

