CORVALLIS – Charles Moore, a former four-star defensive end from Louisville, Miss., has joined the Oregon State University football program, Beaver head coach Jonathan Smith announced Thursday. Moore will have to sit out the remainder of this season due to NCAA transfer regulations.

The 6-4, 275-pound Moore was the fourth-best prospect in Mississippi and the sixth-best strong defensive end nationally when he signed his original national letter of intent to attend Auburn University as part of the Tigers’ 2019 class. He left Auburn in September.

Moore played prep football at Louisville High School in Mississippi where as a senior he accounted for 79 tackles. He earned Mississippi First Team All-State recognition in 2018.

Oregon State returns to action Friday, Nov. 8 against the Washington Huskies at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State Athletics