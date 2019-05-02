Oregon State offer an eye-opener for 2021 OLB Marco Notarainni
There are few ways to make a better lasting impression on a recruit than to be his first offer. For colleges, those chances do not always come around. For 2021 linebacker Marco Notarainni, however,...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news