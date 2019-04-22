BeaversEdge.com

Oregon State offer a "great honor" for Rivals250 four-star OLB
Rivals.com views St. Paul (Minn.) Minnehaha Academy outside linebacker Kaden Johnson as the top overall recruit in the state of Minnesota and as the No. 7 OLB in the nation.Not only did Johnson ear...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news