After dropping the first game of the College World Series and faced with the daunting task of fighting their way back through the losers bracket, the Oregon State baseball team could have folded in numerous instances of adversity during their week plus in Omaha.

Luke Heimlich and his nation leading 16 wins doesn’t have his best stuff?

No problem.

Bryce Fehmel didn’t have his usual command in his two starts?

No sweat.

One of a kind outfielder Steven Kwan was hampered by a hamstring cramp?

No big deal.

Despite all of the difficult and unexpected hurdles that the Beavers have faced in Omaha, they are just one win away from reaching the the CWS Championship series.

With their backs against the wall in an elimination game against Mississippi State on Friday, Oregon State (52-11-1) delivered a gem of a performance as they breezed past the Bulldogs 12-2 to force a winner take all game Saturday.

From the moment they stepped into the batters box, the Beaver offense was firing on cylinders as the Beavers tallied 15 hits as they turned the game into a laugher.

Nick Madrigal and Trevor Larnach led the way for the Beavers with three hits apiece while also driving in a combined five runs. Jack Anderson and Kyle Nobach each added two hits as well with Nobach also picking up an RBI. Cadyn Grenier was the lone starter to not get a hit, but he added two walks.

The Beavers did the majority of their damage in the 2nd and 7th innings as they scored five and four runs respectively to put the game out of reach. OSU scored at least one run in all but the third, fourth and sixth innings respectively.

The knockout blow was delivered in the seventh by nine hole hitter Zak Taylor crushed a ball into the right-center gap that cleared the bases and scored two to give OSU a 9-2 advantage.

Junior righty Bryce Fehmel started for the Beavers and while he didn’t have his usual command, he limited the Bulldogs to just two runs and four hits in 3 ⅔ innings before giving way to lefty Brandon Eisert in the fourth. Eisert finished the deal for the Beavers by tossing 5 ⅓ scoreless innings of relief, tallying three strikeouts against one walk and one hit.

“You have to go out by out and inning by inning out there,” Eisert said on his approach today. “You just have to keep battling to go and pitch for as long as you can.”

Oregon State’s offense has been on another level in Omaha as the Beavers are averaging a .377 batting average as a team in the CWS, while averaging just under 11 runs per game as they’ve tallied 43 runs in four games.

“Obviously when you’re swinging the bat well, you’ve got a lot of confidence throughout your lineup,” Casey said. “Kyle (Nobach) said it best, you kinda to surrender averages and go play the game. We’ve got a team approach to swinging and they’ve got a lot of trust in one another.”

Mississippi State used a total of four pitches and threw 185 total pitches in a losing effort. Starting pitcher Jacob Billingsley was charged with the loss for MSU.

Needing one more win to have a chance to play for a national championship, the Beavers will figure to send out freshman righty Kevin Abel (5-1, 3.60 ERA) opposite of Bulldogs’ lefty ace Ethan Small (5-3, 2.89 ERA).

First pitch is still TBD depending on how the Arkansas-Florida game ends Friday evening. If the Gators win to extend, OSU-MSU will play at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday. If Florida loses, the Beavers and Bulldogs will play at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday.