Oregon State OC Brian Lindgren Nominated For Broyles Award

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

MORE: Beavers In The NFL: Week 10 Recap | MBB: Beavers Fall To Tulsa | Notes & Quotes From Jonathan Smith | Following The Future: Playoff Week 1

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Oregon State offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Lindgren is one of 59 nominees for the 2021 Broyles Award, the Frank and Barbara Broyles Foundation has announced.

The Broyles Award is given annually to college football’s top assistant coach.

Lindgren has overseen an offense that is ranked among the top in the Pac-12 and the nation. Oregon State is ranked first in the Pac-12 in total offense (444.6 yards per game) and rushing offense (228.7 and seventh in the nation) and third in scoring offense (34 points per game).

Individually, running back B.J. Baylor surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark, becoming the ninth player in school history to reach the century mark at least once. Baylor is leads the Pac-12 in total rushing yards and is among the leaders with 12 rushing scores.

Quarterback Chance Nolan, meanwhile, is first in the Pac-12 with a 152.4 passing efficiency rating. He is second in the conference with 16 touchdown passes and first in passing yards per completion (13.81).

Fifteen semifinalists will be selected via a 43-member selection committee; that list will later be pared down to five.

The Beavers conclude their 2021 home schedule Saturday when hosting Arizona State at Reser Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT. The game will air live on ESPN.