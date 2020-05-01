The top running back took to twitter to announce his full list, which consists of Cal, Maryland, Oregon State, and Arizona State.

Since Jonathan Smith took over at Oregon State, keeping the best talent in the state has always been a priority. Recruiting as a whole has gotten much better under Smith and his staff, and that trend continued in a big way on Friday when the Beavers were named a finalist for 4-star Portland running back Damir Collins .

I’m thankful that god blessed me to play football at the next level this process has been fun and entertaining but now it’s time to narrow the process down here is my final 4 schools. Thanks to all involved in my recruitment! pic.twitter.com/ACKESdBo0X

Oregon State and running back coach Michael Pitre have made Collins a priority in the 2021 class. One thing that has always been important to Collins is a good relationship with his coaches, and Pitre has done a great job making sure that existed between them.

“Coach Pitre, he’s a good dude,” said Collins. “I’m looking for a great relationship with my position coach, and Coach Pitre is my guy.”

According to MaxPreps, Collins carried the ball 218 times for 2,453 yards and 27 touchdowns throughout his junior season. Coach Pitre was in attendance for multiple games, and clearly loved everything he saw from the 15th-ranked running back.

The Beavers have some tough competition, but are in a great place with Collins. Be sure to stick with BeaversEdge for continuing coverage on his recruitment.