With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the Oregon State men's basketball team now turns its attention to Las Vegas for the Pac-12 men’s basketball tournament. The Beavers (18-12, 10-6 Pac-12) earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament and will have a bye in the first round before facing the winner of Colorado/Cal on Thursday afternoon.

OSU will face the winner of No. 5-seed Colorado and No. 12-seed California at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. With the Beavers struggling inconsistent play in the Pac-12 regular season, this weekend’s tournament in Vegas offers the only lifeline remaining when it comes to the NCAA Tournament. Due to the Beavers' NET rating of 84, making a run this weekend is the only chance to pad their resume and pick up some extra wins.

Despite Washington winning the Pac-12 regular season crown, the Pac-12’s auto-bid is determined by the winner of the conference tournament, not the regular season. Which means that if the Beavers were able to capture their first Pac-12 Tournament title, they would be in the Big Dance.

There’s a lot of things that would need to happen for the Beavers to put themselves in a situation where they could even play for the championship game, but given that OSU boasts some of the most seasoned and veteran playmakers in the conference on its roster, it’s not unreasonable to think that the Beavers could get hot and play their way into March Madness.

The Beavers will have a tough road ahead of them, having to not only play the 5/12 winner in the first game, but then a matchup with No. 1 seed Washington would await them. OSU fell to UW 81-76 in Seattle in the last week of the season and given that UW has a 2-0 series lead this season, the Beavers will be itching to get another crack at the conference's best.

While winning the tournament and earning a berth to the NCAA Tournament is certainly the goal for the Beavers heading into the weekend, there's much more on the line. Given the Beavers' 1-3 record in their last four games, they've been pushed to the outside of most NIT projections.

With the Beavers having their first winning season in Pac-12 play since 89-90, it would be a shame to see their season conclude in Vegas. If the Beavers are able to beat Cal/Colorado and play Washington very tough, it will probably be enough for them to squeak into the NIT field.

Unlike previous seasons where the Pac-12 has always had a dominant few teams at the top that would almost always win, (Arizona, Oregon, UCLA, etc.) the tournament is truly up for grabs this season. Washington lost to Oregon round out its season, Arizona State has been inconsistent, as has Utah... so there's a path for the Beavers, but it's going to be a difficult one as they'll have to play their best basketball of the season to make a run.