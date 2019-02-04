Oregon State Men's Basketball: Monday Notebook
Weekend Recap
Jan. 31st @ Colorado: Oregon State started the weekend off with a solid win over the Buffs in Boulder. Playing in Boulder is no easy task as the elevation and always-steady home crowd gives CU one of the most unique advantages in the conference. The Beavers took the disadvantages in stride and played one of their better road games of the season en-route to a 76-74 victory. Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 21 points, Tres Tinkle had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Oregon State.
Feb. 2nd @ Utah: The Beavers saved their best performance for last over the weekend as OSU went into Salt Lake City and completed the sweep in impressive fashion. Tinkle had one of his best all-around games of the season, scoring 31 points and tallying six rebounds and four assists. Tinkle also showcased his deep-range in this contest, knocking down three three-pointers, including one that was indeed the deepest of his career. Kylor Kelley blocked six shots against the Utes, helping him become the OSU all time leader for blocks in a single season.
Not only did the Beavers accomplish numerous feats with the weekend sweep, the fashion in which they did so was the most impressive. OSU was coming off a tough and emotional loss at home at the hands of the Pac-12 leading Washington Huskies and the Beavers had been shaky on the road in conference play. However, OSU showed they're a team that's going to make some noise in the final half the season as they took care of business against two teams that are very good at home.
Momentum and mojo looks to back on the Beavers' side and it couldn't have come at a better time as OSU's schedule easies up a bit in the next few weeks.
MORE ON THE SWEEP: 3 takeaways from Oregon State's road sweep
Quick Hitters
- Oregon State is 11-0 when leading at halftime this season
- Kelley became Oregon State's all-time single season leader in blocked shots in his first year in orange. Kelley passed Eric Moreland, who held the record with 73 in the 2012-13 campaign.
- This is the Beavers' best conference record through nine games since the 1989-90 team opened 8-1 (the 1992-93 team started 6-3).
- This is the first time Oregon State has won three of its first five conference road game since the 1989-90 team won four of its first on the road.
- Oregon State is 13-1 when scoring more than 70 points; 1-6 when scoring less than 70.
- Tinkle is second in the Pac-12 in scoring per game (20.8), fifth in rebounds per game (8.1), and eighth in assists per game (4.1).
- Kelley checks in at No. 2 nationally in blocked shots per game (3.68) and is third in the Pac-12 in field-goal percentage, shooting 64 percent from the field.
- Oregon State ranks second in the Pac-12 in assists per game (15.5).
Social Slant
Kylor Kelley has played 21 games at Oregon State. He already has 3 school records.— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) February 3, 2019
Most blocks in a game - 9
Most blocks in a season - 77 (and counting)
Most consecutive games with multiple blocks - 15#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/V9SjdNVmys
What was the 🗝 for @BeaverMBB to get a road sweep?— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) February 3, 2019
Tres Tinkle breaks it down.
Watch Final Score live: https://t.co/ZhZuI5ezsa pic.twitter.com/eDs3xXIS6p
ICYMI: The Beavers started the Mountain swing with a 76-74 win over Colorado in Boulder. #GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/Lgh9T0JQqY— Oregon State Hoops (@BeaverMBB) February 1, 2019
Next Up
The Beavers enter a stretch of three winnable games for the next two weeks. This week, Oregon State hosts Stanford (11-10, 4-5 Pac-12) on Thursday and Cal (5-16, 0-9) on Saturday in Gill Coliseum before preparing for the Civil War the following week.
If the Beavers want to make a push to be on the bubble come Selection Sunday, this is a stretch of games that they need to win. Stanford has been ho-hum this season and Cal is last in the conference.
The contest against Oregon will be a stiff-challenge as the Ducks will look for a bit of payback after the Beavers beat them on their home floor earlier this season, but OSU has been really good at Gill Coliseum this season with the exception of the Washington game.
The Beavers have an opportunity to build their resume and keep pace for a top-four spot in the conference in the final half of the season and it all starts with this crucial stretch of winnable games at home.