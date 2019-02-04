Jan. 31st @ Colorado: Oregon State started the weekend off with a solid win over the Buffs in Boulder. Playing in Boulder is no easy task as the elevation and always-steady home crowd gives CU one of the most unique advantages in the conference. The Beavers took the disadvantages in stride and played one of their better road games of the season en-route to a 76-74 victory. Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 21 points, Tres Tinkle had 19 points and eight rebounds to lead Oregon State.



Feb. 2nd @ Utah: The Beavers saved their best performance for last over the weekend as OSU went into Salt Lake City and completed the sweep in impressive fashion. Tinkle had one of his best all-around games of the season, scoring 31 points and tallying six rebounds and four assists. Tinkle also showcased his deep-range in this contest, knocking down three three-pointers, including one that was indeed the deepest of his career. Kylor Kelley blocked six shots against the Utes, helping him become the OSU all time leader for blocks in a single season.

Not only did the Beavers accomplish numerous feats with the weekend sweep, the fashion in which they did so was the most impressive. OSU was coming off a tough and emotional loss at home at the hands of the Pac-12 leading Washington Huskies and the Beavers had been shaky on the road in conference play. However, OSU showed they're a team that's going to make some noise in the final half the season as they took care of business against two teams that are very good at home.

Momentum and mojo looks to back on the Beavers' side and it couldn't have come at a better time as OSU's schedule easies up a bit in the next few weeks.

