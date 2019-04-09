Was it the season that could have been for Oregon State?

After reaching numerous benchmarks not seen since the likes of Gary Payton in the early 90's in terms of a winning Pac-12 record, a winning Pac-12 road record, and a first round bye in the Pac-12 Tournament, the Beavers' season ended with a 73-58 thud at the hands of the Colorado Buffaloes in Las Vegas.

Despite finishing fourth in the Pac-12 and posting an 18-13 (10-8 Pac-12) record, the Beavers were left out of the NCAA Tournament and the National Invitational Tournament, leaving Wayne Tinkle and Co. on their couches for the third-straight postseason.

While the Beavers could certainly return to the NCAA Tournament next season with the addition of three much-needed guards and more internal development from the returning roster, the biggest determining factor in whether or not the Beavers have another so-so season or a run to the NCAA Tournament next year is whether or not junior forward Tres Tinkle returns for his senior season.

With the 2018-19 basketball season now officially concluded, and all eyes now turning to next season, BeaversEdge.com senior writer Brenden Slaughter takes an early look at how the Beavers will fare next season.

