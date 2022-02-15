Oregon State MBB & WBB To Compete in Phil Knight Legacy Tournament

PROMO: Join BeaversEdge.com and get 30 DAYS FREE!

CORVALLIS – The Oregon State men’s and women’s basketball teams will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy 2022 College Basketball Tournament next November in Portland, Rip City Management announced Tuesday.

The four-team women’s bracket will pit the Beavers alongside fellow national powers UConn, Iowa and Duke, with games played Nov. 25 and 27.

The eight-team men’s tournament features a similarly impressive field, as Oregon State will be joined by Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier. Games will take place Nov. 24, 25 and 27.

All games in the event will take place at the Moda Center, Veterans Memorial Coliseum or the Chiles Center. Ticket information, tournament schedule and brackets will be announced at a later date.

WHAT

Phil Knight Legacy 2022

WHEN

Thursday, November 24 — Sunday, November 27, 2022

WHERE

Chiles Center at University of Portland and Rose Quarter’s Moda Center and Veterans Memorial Coliseum

WHO

Born out of the success of the PK80 events, Phil Knight Legacy, hosted by Rip City Management, LLC, will honor Phil Knight and his contribution to the sport of college basketball. Over Thanksgiving weekend 2022, four women’s and eight men’s elite Nike sponsored college basketball teams will travel to Portland to compete in the Phil Knight Legacy.

The women’s field includes Duke, Iowa, Oregon State and UConn which combine for 95 NCAA Tournament appearances, 43 Elite Eights, 27 Final Fours and 11 NCAA titles. Each team will play one game per day in the bracket-style format on November 25 and November 27.

The men’s field includes Duke, Florida, Gonzaga, Oregon State, Portland State, Purdue, West Virginia and Xavier. These skilled teams combined have 199 NCAA Tournament appearances, 29 Final Fours and 7 NCAA titles. Each team will play one game per day in the bracket-style format on November 24, 25 and 27.

Ticket information, schedule and brackets will be announced at a later date. Visit roseouarter.com/hoops to sign up to be the first to receive information on tickets and other information about the Phil Knight Legacy.

OSU Athletics